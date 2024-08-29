Zenvia (ZENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zenvia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zenvia Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

