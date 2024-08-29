Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Zhibao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ZBAO opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Zhibao Technology has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73.

Zhibao Technology Company Profile

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

