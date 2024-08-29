Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Zhibao Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ZBAO opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Zhibao Technology has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73.
Zhibao Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zhibao Technology
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Zhibao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhibao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.