Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 7,155 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $407,047.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,386.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $249,927.65.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,676,000 after acquiring an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after buying an additional 80,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.