Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 7,155 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,386.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $249,927.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 25,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,384,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,096,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,504 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

