Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at $27,582,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,386.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,754. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Selkirk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

