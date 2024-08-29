ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $13.70 Price Target at Bank of America

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $12.20 to $13.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.36%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

