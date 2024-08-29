Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
Shares of ZIONP stock opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
