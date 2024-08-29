ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Stock Price Up 91.3%

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 91.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 7,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Up 91.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

