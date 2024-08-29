Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Cut by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $242,757,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.57. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

