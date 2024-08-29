Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Zscaler worth $95,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $193.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.33 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.51 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.18.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

