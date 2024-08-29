Zumiez (ZUMZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Zumiez has set its Q2 2024 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.40)-$(0.30) EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zumiez stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $568.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.23. Zumiez has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

