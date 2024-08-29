ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $79.80.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $1.89. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

