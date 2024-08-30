1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at DA Davidson

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of FLWS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a PE ratio of -65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,585.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 353,821 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

