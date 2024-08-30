1,000 Shares in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,867,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

