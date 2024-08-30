1,000 Shares in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSAFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,867,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

