17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.28. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers other educational products and services, including membership-based premium educational content subscriptions for educational contents, light courses, chinese reading, math oral arithmetic, reading machines, study plans, and associated services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.