180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
180 Life Sciences Price Performance
ATNF opened at $1.83 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
