180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 562,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

ATNF opened at $1.83 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.