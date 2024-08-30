2,215 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.1 %

JKHY stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

