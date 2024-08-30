2,303 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $18,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,342 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Shares of QLYS opened at $125.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

