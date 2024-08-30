360 Capital Mortgage REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 8,561 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$45,373.30 ($30,657.64). 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Company Profile

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

