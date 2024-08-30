360 Capital Mortgage REIT to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:TCF)

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
In related news, insider Tony Pitt purchased 8,561 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$45,373.30 ($30,657.64). 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
