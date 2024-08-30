Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Aaron's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAN

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.43. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $503.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.