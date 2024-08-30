AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on VLVLY. HSBC upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

