AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of VLVLY opened at $26.24 on Friday. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

