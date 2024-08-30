Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

NYSE:ANF opened at $142.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,281,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

