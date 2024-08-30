Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36, reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after buying an additional 399,922 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after buying an additional 306,616 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

