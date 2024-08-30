Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36, reports. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
ANF opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
