ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.14

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.14 and traded as low as C$12.73. ADF Group shares last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 64,070 shares.

ADF Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.