Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

