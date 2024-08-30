Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Update

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Adlai Nortye Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.