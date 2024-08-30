AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.32. 1,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About AdvisorShares Hotel ETF

The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US hotels, resorts, cruise lines and their sub-industries. BEDZ was launched on Apr 20, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

