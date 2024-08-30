AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. AerCap has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

