Affimed (AFMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Affimed Stock Performance
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Affimed has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
