AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.28 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

