AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGNC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.