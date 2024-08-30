Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Short Interest Update

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aimei Health Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFJK. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aimei Health Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology in the first quarter valued at $2,724,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,536,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology during the first quarter worth about $11,249,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimei Health Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

AFJK opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. Aimei Health Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Aimei Health Technology Company Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

