Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKTX opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
About Akari Therapeutics
