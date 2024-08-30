Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

