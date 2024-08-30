Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.4 %
AGI stock opened at C$25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.1395548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Alamos Gold
In other news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Insiders have sold 99,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,312 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
