Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

AGI stock opened at C$25.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$14.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$455.07 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.1395548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total transaction of C$786,433.60. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Insiders have sold 99,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,312 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

