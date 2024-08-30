Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.67.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.
