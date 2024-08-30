Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,785,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 3,388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.1 days.
Alfa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.81.
About Alfa
