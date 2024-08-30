Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,785,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 31st total of 3,388,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.1 days.

Alfa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

