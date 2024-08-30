Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a $115.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

