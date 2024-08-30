ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,138,200 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 2,633,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALPEK Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.60 on Friday. ALPEK has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.
About ALPEK
