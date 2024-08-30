Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 415,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 238,917 shares.The stock last traded at $40.85 and had previously closed at $37.66.

AOSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -121.26 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

