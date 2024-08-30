Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,300 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 6,769,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $1.83.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

