Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,012,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 31st total of 1,334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.1 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
ALSSF stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
About Alsea
