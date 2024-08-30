Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,012,400 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the July 31st total of 1,334,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.1 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

ALSSF stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Alsea has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

