Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

