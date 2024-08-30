Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of ATHE stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
