Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 70.30 ($0.93). 143,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 98,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,343.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.23.

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. Alternative Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

