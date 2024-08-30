Altus Group (AIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Altus Group (TSE: AIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2024 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$63.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

8/9/2024 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

7/10/2024 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

7/10/2024 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$65.00.

7/10/2024 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

7/10/2024 – Altus Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

7/10/2024 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

7/10/2024 – Altus Group was given a new C$59.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

TSE AIF opened at C$53.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. Altus Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.99.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.4170507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

