Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

AMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $501.30 million, a PE ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in Altus Power by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

