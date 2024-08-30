Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Up 50.6% in August

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.29 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

