AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 846 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,416,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $195.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.46 and a 200 day moving average of $173.62. The stock has a market cap of $344.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.