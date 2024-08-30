Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.85.

AMBA stock opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

